CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 181.83%. CTO Realty Growth updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.900-4.200 EPS.

CTO stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.51. The company has a market cap of $315.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.