Curecoin Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and $8,455.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Curecoin has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $269.85 or 0.00474871 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002435 BTC.

About Curecoin

Curecoin (CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,999,528 coins. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Curecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

