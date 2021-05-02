CUTcoin (CUT) Trading 12.8% Higher Over Last Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $34.16 million and $729.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00075204 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00056794 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.76 or 0.00319623 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009371 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00033690 BTC.

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 139,718,853 coins and its circulating supply is 135,718,853 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

