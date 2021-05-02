CVR Partners (UAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.24. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter.

UAN stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $598.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.69. CVR Partners has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $62.98.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

