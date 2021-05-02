CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Raised by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,431 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,153,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,704,726. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $77.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.46.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

