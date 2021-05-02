Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,886 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $27,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHV. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.51 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average is $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

