Cwm LLC Grows Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,446 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $21,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 549,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 358,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,397,000 after acquiring an additional 295,752 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,202,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,221,000 after buying an additional 174,669 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 145,149 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,031,000.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

