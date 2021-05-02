Cwm LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 827.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,782,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,943,273 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 3.6% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $410,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of IUSB opened at $53.08 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $55.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.86.

