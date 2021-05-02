Cwm LLC Has $33.08 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 597,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,261 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $33,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,942.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 394,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,132,000 after purchasing an additional 381,256 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB opened at $59.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,130,533.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,630 shares of company stock worth $13,187,162 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.