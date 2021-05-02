Cwm LLC Has $56.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Cwm LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 6,890,222.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,136,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135,969 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $56,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,895,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,370,000 after purchasing an additional 440,964 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 633,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 367,340 shares in the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,072,000. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 279,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $7,091,000.

Shares of IYE stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $28.88.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

