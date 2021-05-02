Cwm LLC Reduces Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 216,112 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $25,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,119,587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $250,387,000 after purchasing an additional 148,876 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $130.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.81.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

