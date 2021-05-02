Cwm LLC Sells 62,816 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 62,816 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $30,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.91 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $53.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $214.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

