CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of CyberOptics stock opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. CyberOptics has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $43.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. CyberOptics had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyberOptics will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in CyberOptics by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CyberOptics by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 40,955 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the fourth quarter worth $840,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the fourth quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberOptics by 42.6% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 78,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

