Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP cut its holdings in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Cloudera comprises approximately 2.1% of Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP owned approximately 0.07% of Cloudera worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cloudera by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,525,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,868,000 after acquiring an additional 812,119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,616,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,407,000 after purchasing an additional 857,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cloudera by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,575,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,734 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,737,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,713,000 after buying an additional 1,054,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudera by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,313,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,174,000 after buying an additional 292,772 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLDR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,006,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,956. Cloudera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudera news, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $587,951.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,061.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $637,920.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,480.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 436,788 shares of company stock worth $7,376,744. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

CLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

