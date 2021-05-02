Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP Sells 1,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP cut its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks comprises approximately 4.2% of Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.41.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $231,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $128,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $26,647,723. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET traded down $7.34 on Friday, hitting $315.17. 538,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,978. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $326.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $304.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.02. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $648.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.76 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.