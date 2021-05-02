CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $279.03 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will post $279.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $280.70 million and the lowest is $276.87 million. CyrusOne reported sales of $256.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

Shares of CONE traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.83. The company had a trading volume of 898,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,895. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.79. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,064,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,780,000 after purchasing an additional 528,179 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,699,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,145 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,401,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,651,000 after purchasing an additional 356,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 846,814 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

