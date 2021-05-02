D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 489.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 46,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $37,222.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,385. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,419 shares of company stock worth $1,709,596 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHI. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.41.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $98.29 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.82 and a 12-month high of $102.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.15.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

