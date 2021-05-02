DA Davidson Boosts O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $550.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.52% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s FY2022 earnings at $27.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.20.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $552.88 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $373.14 and a 1-year high of $553.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $509.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,067.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

