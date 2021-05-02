DA Davidson Comments on HomeStreet, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for HomeStreet in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.65. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HMST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.60.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $40.84 on Friday. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $397,130.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh purchased 1,725 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $75,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,669.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,325 over the last three months. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 320,082 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 215,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 122,460 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,777,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

