DA Davidson Weighs in on Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ultra Clean in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s FY2021 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

UCTT stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average is $40.23.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 193,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 49,581 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 58,898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,390 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $458,077.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

