Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 72.9% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Dairy Farm International stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. Dairy Farm International has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Dairy Farm International alerts:

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th.

Dairy Farm International Company Profile

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. It operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, Cold Storage, Jasons, MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Dairy Farm International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dairy Farm International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.