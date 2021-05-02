Danakali’s (DNK) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Danakali (LON:DNK) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Danakali stock opened at GBX 25.50 ($0.33) on Thursday. Danakali has a one year low of GBX 17.66 ($0.23) and a one year high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 23.96. The stock has a market cap of £81.52 million and a PE ratio of -18.21.

About Danakali

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. Danakali Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

