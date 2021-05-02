Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $108.66 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daqo New Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $6.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.17.

NYSE:DQ opened at $80.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 0.90. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

