DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of DarioHealth from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.60 to $22.25 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DRIO opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. DarioHealth has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $335.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.34.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.44). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 337.55% and a negative return on equity of 120.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 million. On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will post -5.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

