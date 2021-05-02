Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 229,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 101.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 118,209 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

DAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

In related news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,796.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAR opened at $69.45 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.14.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.