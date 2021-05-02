Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stock Position Reduced by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,739,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,986 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Darling Ingredients worth $127,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $69.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average is $61.14. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,790,843.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

