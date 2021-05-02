Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Dassault Systèmes from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dassault Systèmes has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.00.

Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $232.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.12, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.32 and its 200 day moving average is $203.36. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $140.27 and a twelve month high of $238.65.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

