DBV Technologies (DBVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $717.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DBVT shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DBV Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,432 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of DBV Technologies worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.