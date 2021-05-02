Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stake Reduced by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor makes up about 1.5% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Deckers Outdoor worth $18,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total transaction of $147,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,884.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $479,880. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $338.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.57. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $128.92 and a 1 year high of $353.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.00.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

