DeDora Capital Inc. Purchases 375 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 64,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 21,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 31,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $153.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $466.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

