Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.62

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.95 ($0.06). Dekel Agri-Vision shares last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,293,040 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.33. The stock has a market cap of £26.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17.

Dekel Agri-Vision Company Profile (LON:DKL)

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. The company owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Dekel Agri-Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dekel Agri-Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.