Design Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on May 5th (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:DSGN) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, May 5th. Design Therapeutics had issued 12,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DSGN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $26.23 on Friday. Design Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

