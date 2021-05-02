Dether Market Cap Tops $2.46 Million (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 25% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Dether has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $19,429.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dether has traded up 64.3% against the dollar. One Dether coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00069729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00072346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $480.51 or 0.00848829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00097091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00048988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,918.04 or 0.08687750 BTC.

About Dether

Dether (DTH) is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dether’s official website is dether.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

