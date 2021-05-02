Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) a €6.20 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of ETR SGL opened at €6.19 ($7.28) on Wednesday. SGL Carbon has a 1 year low of €2.43 ($2.86) and a 1 year high of €7.52 ($8.85). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is €5.03. The firm has a market cap of $756.86 million and a P/E ratio of -5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.97.

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers lightweight components based on composites for modern day vehicles; composites, such as structural parts, body components, and power train and chassis components, as well as carbon-ceramic brake disks; and specialty graphite solutions to reduce CO2 emissions for vehicles with alternative drives and standard combustion engines, as well as gas diffusion layers under the SIGRACET brand for use in PEM fuel cells for locally emission free mobility.

