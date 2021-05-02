Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €41.00 Price Target

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €41.00 ($48.24) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €37.03 ($43.56).

EPA STM opened at €31.16 ($36.66) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.44. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

