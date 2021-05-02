Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Kellogg (NYSE:K) Target Price to $70.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K opened at $62.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.81. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $4,856,705.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,063 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of K. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.