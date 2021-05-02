Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s (DB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE:DB opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,207,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,566,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,074,000 after buying an additional 1,055,000 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 255,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 136,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

