Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the March 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DBOEY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC raised Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.14. 41,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,381. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $19.78.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Deutsche Börse’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.