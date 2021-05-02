Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DTEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Maxim Group upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of DTEGY opened at $19.28 on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average is $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $32.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.85 billion. On average, analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

