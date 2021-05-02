Diamondback Energy (FANG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Diamondback Energy to post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Diamondback Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $88.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Sunday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.74.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

