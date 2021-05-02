Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.500-6.550 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.Digital Realty Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.50-$6.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.06.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.31. 2,837,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.58.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 3,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $498,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 601,523 shares in the company, valued at $81,205,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,906 shares of company stock valued at $7,341,347 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

