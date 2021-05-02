Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Digital Turbine makes up 1.9% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.06.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $75.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 251.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company’s revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

