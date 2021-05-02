Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 164 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.70% of NVE worth $7,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVEC. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in NVE during the 4th quarter worth about $10,264,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVE in the fourth quarter worth about $2,973,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of NVE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NVE by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NVE by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC opened at $76.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.88 and a 200-day moving average of $61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.18. NVE Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $77.60.

NVE Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

