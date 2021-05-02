Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $7,749,114.61. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $168,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,749,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 417,750 shares of company stock worth $25,726,778. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QSR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.42.

NYSE:QSR opened at $68.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.23.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.