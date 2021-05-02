Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $8.19 Million Position in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,662 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $8,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 33,394 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Home Bancorp by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Forte Trappey bought 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $38,968.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,153.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HBCP shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $330.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Home Bancorp Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

