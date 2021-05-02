Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 222,119 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,277,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 222,119 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.25% of Quad/Graphics worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 266.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Quad/Graphics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Shares of Quad/Graphics stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.07. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $843.30 million for the quarter.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates in United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.