Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:DENR remained flat at $$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16. Discovery Energy has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.30.

About Discovery Energy

Discovery Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. It focuses on South Australian Cooper Basil oil projects. The company was founded on May 24, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

