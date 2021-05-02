DomRaider (DRT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11,631.00

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded up 17.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 2nd. DomRaider has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $11,631.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DomRaider has traded 46.9% higher against the US dollar. One DomRaider coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00069791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00019442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00072151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.40 or 0.00848861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00096897 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,005.91 or 0.08827019 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00047093 BTC.

DomRaider Profile

DRT is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here. DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

DomRaider Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DomRaider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DomRaider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

