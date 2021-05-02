Donald L. Hagan LLC Buys 291 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 2.0% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 409,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,671,000 after buying an additional 42,085 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 761,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $66.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.49. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $67.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

