Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.7% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

IEFA stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.35.

